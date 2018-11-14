I-TEAM: Director of Cuyahoga County Jail resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The director of the Cuyahoga County Jail has resigned just hours after the FOX 8 I-TEAM provided an exclusive look at the facility.

The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned Wednesday night that Jail Director, Ken Mills, turned in his resignation letter at the end of the business day.

Earlier Wednesday, I-TEAM reporter Ed Gallek revealed exclusive pictures from inside the Cuyahoga County Jail, and shared explosive new claims from an inmate who testified about conditions before a Common Pleas Court judge.

This was just one of many concerns raised regarding the jail's conditions.

The I-TEAM reports that Mills' brief resignation letter did not address problems at the jail. But, Mills is stepping down days before a report on the jail comes back from the U.S. Marshals.

