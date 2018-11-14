‘Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.’: Hasbro releases Monopoly for Millennials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro is targeting a specific group this holiday season: Millennials.

According to USA TODAY, Hasbro recently released a new version of their classic board game called Monopoly for Millennials.

The game reportedly centers around the "often-mocked" generation of people born between 1981 and 1996.

The cover of the box features the tagline "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway." and Rich Uncle Pennybags enjoying a cup of coffee, wearing a participation medal and sporting his earbuds.

USA TODAY says that instead of collecting money as players make their way around the board, they will be collecting experiences. These experiences reportedly include "Parents' Basement," "Thrift Shop," and "Farmers' Market."

On Walmart's website, where the game is priced at $19.82 and currently listed as "out of stock," the game is described as "Money doesn't always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they're good -- or weird -- last forever." Walmart's description also adds the frequently used millennial saying "adulting is hard."

Meanwhile, the game has been getting mixed response on Twitter:

@Hasbro Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring "Monopoly for Millennials," where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/wmm0WQwnld — Steven Briggs (@TrnDaBeatAround) November 11, 2018

Played Monopoly for Millennials last night and i was a bit taken aback. The instructions pretty much read like this...Money can’t always buy you a great time, which is great because as a millennial you don’t have any! It’s all about experiences, which you buy instead of property — Q is god👨🏿‍💻 (@qsowoke) November 9, 2018

So, I’m a #Millennial who can’t afford to save for a house or even rent somewhere because rent per month is more money than money I get per month and I’m single so no second income to help, but I also think #Monopolyformillennials is hilarious. #Monopoly #MillennialMonopoly — Wavey Cowpar ~ (@WaveyCowpar) November 14, 2018

A new board game from @Hasbro -- Monopoly for Millennials. What do you think of it? #SocialSip Here's more info: https://t.co/e6veqOFr1G I think it's pretty offensive and uses stereotypes to make fun of millennials but I am a millennial so I'm probably too close to the issue. pic.twitter.com/0FIqmEEr4k — Amanda Peterson (@_AmandaPeterson) November 14, 2018

Monopoly for Millennials comes after Hasbro released Cheater's Monopoly earlier this year. That version of the game encouraged players to cheat by stealing money from the bank or moving another player’s token without anyone noticing.

