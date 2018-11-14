Drivers concerned as winter approaches and Innerbelt portion of I-90 remains without reflective lane markers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- As Northeast Ohio braces for potentially tricky travel conditions Thursday, people who drive the Innerbelt near Dead Man’s Curve are a little concerned.

“Driving Dead Man’s Curve. Everybody is in rush, it’s awful,” said Joe Matthews, of Cleveland.

Recently, the Innerbelt underwent a resurfacing project, which included repaving of I-90 in both directions between the Innerbelt Bridge and State Route 2.

However, that portion remains without reflective lane markers.

And when it gets dark and rainy, drivers say it can be difficult to see the lanes.

“You don’t know where you are, whose lane you are in,” said Matthews.

“They aren’t super marked anyway. So yes, adding snow on top of them will be super challenging,” said Casey Connolly, driver.

ODOT released a statement Wednesday that reads,

“As the weather permits, the contractor Burton Scott will complete work such as final pavement markings, installing the raised pavement markers (lane reflectors) and rumble strips. Unfortunately, the forecast doesn’t look too promising so that work will likely take place spring 2019.”

Until then, drivers will have to navigate any wicked winter weather on the Innerbelt with lines that are pretty tough to spot.

“I’m just getting nervous right now thinking about it,” added Matthews.