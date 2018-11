× Company gives all employees handguns for Christmas

Hortonville, WI– BenShot, a Wisconsin glassmaking company, gave all their employees handguns for Christmas.

“I want to make sure all of employees are safe and happy – a handgun was the perfect gift,” co-owner Ben Wolfgram said in a news release.

WGBA reported the business says employees received a handgun of their choice.

BenShot is a father and son team which designs and makes glassware with bullets embedded into the