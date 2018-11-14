Cleveland police search for gunman in death of sanitation worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are asking the public for help finding the person who shot and killed a city sanitation worker to death Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of E. 138th Street.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said the victim was found lying in the street.

"EMS responded to assist that victim but, unfortunately, he passed away," said Chief Williams.

Police say two other sanitation employees were working the same route with the victim but were able to take cover.

Chief Williams asks that anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting, who may have seen anyone in that area between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. or who may have seen a male running, to please call Cleveland police at 216-623-5264.

41.461033 -81.587552