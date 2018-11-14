Cleveland Indians trade INF Erik Gonzalez to Pittsburgh Pirates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians made their first offseason trade Wednesday.

The Tribe said goodbye to infielder 27-year-old Erik Gonzalez as they traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for outfielder Jordan Luplow and infielder Max Moroff.

Luplow was the organization's 2017 minor league player of the year.

Moroff is 25 and appeared in 26 games for the pirates in 2018.

Indians' Team President Chris Antonetti commented on the move saying, "Jordan is a right-handed hitting outfielder with almost a year of Major League experience. He's capable of playing all three outfield spots. He spent most of his time in left and right, but he also believe in his ability to play center field. He compliments our roster really well."

Gonzalez appeared in 81 games for the Indians last season. He batted .265 with one homer and 16 RBIs.

