Christmas tree installed in Public Square as city prepares for Winterfest

CLEVELAND -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown as Cleveland prepares for Winterfest.

The Public Square Christmas Tree was put into place Wednesday morning, taking a few hours to get it all situated.

Other crews will be there in the next few days to help decorate the street with lights.

Winterfest’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Festival is scheduled for November 24.

Additionally, this year the Cleveland Foundation will provide free ice skating on the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink as part of this year’s Winterfest celebration.

Free ice skating tickets will be distributed in Public Square on the morning of November 24 beginning at 7 a.m. until passes run out.

