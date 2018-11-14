Charges filed against two students in Ravenna High School lockdown

RAVENNA, Ohio — Charges have been filed against two high school students after Ravenna High School was locked down Friday after a “potential threat” made on Snapchat.

According to Ravenna Police Chief Jeff Wallis, a male Ravenna High School student faces charges of inducing panic, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

Another student from a different school faces charges of inducing panic and aggravated trespassing.

The student who allegedly made the threat is the Ravenna High School student.

The threat was made on social media, and no weapons were ever involved.

The lockdown lasted several hours before the school was cleared.

Continuing coverage.

