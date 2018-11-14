Cause of deaths released in murders of North Royalton couple; bond hearing for son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office says Helen Lucak died of a gunshot wound to the chest and Denis Lucak guide of gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Both have been ruled homicides.

North Royalton Police said Michael Lucak has been charged in connection with the murders of his 72-year-old parents, Dennis and Helen Lucak, inside their condominium.

Lucak, who also uses the last name Brewer, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and felony theft. He was taken into custody at a Medina hotel Monday, where investigators said they recovered evidence including a gun.

A bond hearing for Michael Lucak has been set for Wednesday in Parma Municipal court.

Police said the couple died of multiple gunshot wounds inside their Harbour Light Drive condominium Saturday night.

Dennis Lucak was a longtime deacon at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church in Broadview Heights and Helen was a retired teacher for the Maple Heights Schools.

