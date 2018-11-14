Campaign underway to help family of 10-year-old boy with cerebral palsy get wheelchair accessible van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- An inspirational campaign is underway, to raise funds to help a local family buy a wheelchair accessible van.

Ten-year-old Braxton Martin is a fifth grader at Glenwood Intermediate School in Stark County's Plain Township. Braxton was born with cerebral palsy, but his mother said it has never limited his dreams and aspirations.

However, for his parents, lifting him in and out of his wheelchair and loading the chair in the family minivan is becoming a bigger and bigger challenge every day.

A friend of Martin and his family has now started a GoFundMe page to help the family purchase the wheelchair accessible van they need.

Another local family, the parents of Cole Bennett, fought for many years to get a wheelchair accessible van for Cole, who was born with a rare form of epilepsy. But Cole passed away in October, just when they were able to reach that goal.

The Bennetts are now hoping the funds can be raised to help the Martin family buy the van at a discounted rate.

Martin and his family are grateful for the efforts of Cole Bennett's family and the donors on the GoFundMe page to make sure that Braxton has the van that will simplify their lives.