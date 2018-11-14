Ashland police issue challenge to help boy battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio - A boy from Kokomo, Indiana has gotten the attention of the Ashland Police Department.

Jeremiah Derks, 12, was diagnosed with cancer in July. He is currently going through chemotherapy and just had surgery in October.

He became a big fan of law enforcement during this challenging time, after deputies from Howard County, Indiana visited him at the hospital and made him an honorary deputy.

"They’re friendly and they’re just pretty much heroes to everybody," Jeremiah told WWTV.

So he started collecting police patches. Those patches started coming in from all over the world. His parents documented his journey on Facebook.

That's how Ashland police heard about him. So they're putting together a collection for Jeremiah.

It includes a Chief's pin from the Chief of Police, David Marcelli, several police patches and more.

Ashland police have issued a challenge to other law enforcement agencies to help Jeremiah expand his collection.

Want to send Jeremiah a patch or card?

Jeremiah Derks

229 Luke Court

Kokomo, Indiana 46901