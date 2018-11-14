Arraignment hearing for woman charged in child’s drowning at Lake Erie continued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A woman faces involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after a 13-year-old drowned in Lake Erie over the summer under her watch, according to a court docket.

According to the attorney for Shaud Howell's family, Christina Coleman was responsible for the care of Shaud Howell, a 13-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach on July 6.

According to the indictment, Coleman was a "parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control, or person in loco parentis of a child under eighteen years of age." The indictment states that she "violated a duty of care" which "resulted in serious physical harm" to the child.

The indictment also states that Coleman "did cause the death" of the child as a result of committing the "felony offense of endangering children."

Coleman wwas scheduled to be arraigned November 14 in Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court, but the hearing was continued.

See the indictment, here.

