2 dead, 44 injured after bus overturns on slick Mississippi highway

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. -- Authorities say 44 are hurt and 2 are dead after a tour bus overturned in northern Mississippi in a weather-related crash.

According to WMC, the bus overturned in Desoto County, Mississippi, which is 40 miles south of Memphis.

The Desoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC, the tour bus was heading from Huntsville, Alabama to Tunica, Mississippi when it hit a patch of ice on I-269 near Highway 78.

Authorities reportedly said firefighters had to climb through the bus' roof to free the passengers.

All 44 survivors sustained various injuries and have been taken to local area hospitals, WMC said.

According to the news outlet, charter bus was owned by Teague Vip Express, a company based out of Anniston, Alabama.

Teague VIP Express released the following statement to WMC:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to families affected by this tragedy. Please keep them in your prayers.”

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department told the news outlet that highways there are slick and dangerous because of sleet, which is falling across parts of the Mid-South.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Desoto County area until noon on Thursday.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.