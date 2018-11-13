Wayne’s wife surprises him as he ‘Kicks It’ on the dance floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All this week, Fox 8 is Flippin' It by sending Kenny Crumpton to the evening shows and Kickin' It with the Fox 8 News in the Morning Anchors.

On Tuesday, Wayne Dawson got to prove if he really has the moves you've see him do behind the anchor desk. We put him to the test on an actual dance floor.

He got some dance lessons at Viva Dance Studio in Cleveland. He learned salsa, swing, and the fox trot. The biggest surprise came at the end when Wayne's wife, LaVerne, surprised him to see what he had learned.

