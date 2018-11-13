WATCH LIVE: City worker killed in shooting in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3600 block of E. 138th Street.
This is a residential area.
The shooting call went out around 11 a.m.
A person who works with the mayor’s office tells Fox 8 a city worker was shot.
Emergency responders tell Fox 8 that worker was killed in the shooting.
The police chief and mayor are on the scene.
According to Fox 8 crews in the neighborhood, K9’s and their handlers are going door to door on the street.
No word yet on if there is a person of interest or a suspect in custody.
One neighbor tells our Fox 8 reporter on the scene she heard multiple gunshots.
This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 8 for updates.
41.460309 -81.587023