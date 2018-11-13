× Vigil and fundraiser planned for Cleveland reporter who was killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A vigil and fundraiser have been announced for Nikki Delamotte.

The Cleveland.com reporter was killed in Perrysburg Township. Her body was found Monday morning, along with her uncle.

In a GoFundMe post, friends announced plans for a vigil and fundraiser.

They write:

“…while we collectively grieve, our community is also working to support to her mother Jo (and cat Sadie), her boyfriend Bob, and her cats who she adored, Phoebe and Bailey.”

They say all money raised from the GoFundMe will be spent first on memorial services.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, November 15.

The first in-person fundraiser will take place on Friday, November 16th at The Side Quest in Lakewood at 7pm.