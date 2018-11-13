Suspect in Cleveland Amber Alert turns himself in to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say a suspect in an Amber Alert has turned himself in to police.

Ronald Davis, 28, was wanted for abducting his one-month-old daughter on November 8.

Police said Davis broke into the home of his child's mother on Central Avenue near East 30th Street in Cleveland. He's accused of beating the mother and taking the infant.

A short time later, a family member dropped off the baby at University Hospitals.

Police had been searching for Davis ever since.

