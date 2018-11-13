Spotty rain/snow mix, light accumulation Tuesday

Posted 4:59 am, November 13, 2018, by

The snowy system to our west is drying up quickly and the system heading up the east coast is “stealing” the moisture and dynamics. The result is that any snow shower activity Tuesday should be very light (if at all in some backyards!). But the colder air will be pouring in from the west on Tuesday.