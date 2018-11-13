Shaker Heights Schools interim superintendent issues apology over teacher review, says changes being made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The interim superintendent of Shaker Heights Schools posted a statement to the high school's website on Tuesday in connection with recent issues at the high school.

Recently, an English teacher was placed on administrative leave, two cheerleading coaches resigned, along with the head football coach and the coach of special teams.

Dr. Stephen M. Wilkins began his statement with an apology to the high school English teacher, who he said was cleared to return to work on November 7. "The review process was meant to be conducted promptly but those leading the work did not respond as timely as desired. As the leader of Shaker Heights Schools, I am genuinely sorry for that."

Dr. Wilkins also apologized to the impacted students and their families.

"The students did what we ask them to do when they feel something is wrong—namely, to speak up. We should have quickly reviewed the matter and immediately implemented restorative practices. We did not do that, as many of you expressed during last week’s community meeting. To all of our students, I am sorry and promise that we will do better."

The interim superintendent said he is reviewing the performance of Principal Kuehnle and Assistant Superintendent Breeden in regards to the matter. Dr. Wilkins wrote, "They did not live up to my expectations for how to process such reviews. I will take any appropriate corrective actions pending a thorough examination."

He also wrote that the district is revamping its football and cheerleading programs to "ensure our students come first."

"One of the things that we must strive to do every day is to get better. Our work is to prepare young people for the future both intellectually and emotionally. Let’s all pledge to learn from this, to get better, and to deliver what we promise—excellence, equity and exploration for all," he wrote.

**See the statement, here**

Watch a past report in the video, above; read more, here.

41.473942 -81.537067