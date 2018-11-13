North Royalton Police: Son charged in connection with parents’ murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON - North Royalton Police said Michael Lucak has been charged in connection with the murders of his 72-year-old parents, Dennis and Helen Lucak, inside their condominium.

Lucak, who also uses the last name Brewer, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and felony theft. He was taken into custody at a Medina hotel Monday, where investigators said they recovered evidence including a gun.

Police said the couple died of multiple gunshot wounds inside their Harbour Light Drive condominium Saturday night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday.

Dennis Lucak was a longtime deacon at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church in Broadview Heights and Helen was a retired teacher for the Maple Heights Schools.

Investigators said a relative went to the couple's home to check on them Sunday after they did not show up for a church function.

When there was no answer, police responded around 6:45 p.m. and found the couple dead in an upstairs bedroom, police said.

You can see the memorial service for the couple by watching the video above.

Read more, here.