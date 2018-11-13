LIVE COVERAGE: Medina police say no shots fired after Medina Hospital, medical office building placed on lockdown

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina Hospital and a medical office building were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an alert from the hospital about a possible active shooter, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Medina police gave an update and said they have responded to the hospital “regarding a female with a firearm threatening individuals. No shots have been fired. Police have secured the hospital and are searching the facility floor by floor. Please avoid the hospital until police give the all clear. ”

The Clinic earlier tweeted, “Police are on scene at Medina Hospital responding to a potential active shooter situation in the medical office building. Both the hospital and office building are on lockdown.”

The Clinic advises no one travel to the Medina campus. They will continue to provide updates.

A source originally told the FOX 8 I-Team shots were fired; once again, Medina police gave an update that no shots have been fired.

Police are on scene at Medina Hospital responding to a potential active shooter situation in the medical office building. Both the hospital and office building are on lockdown. We advise no one travel to the Medina campus. We will continue to share updates. — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) November 13, 2018

Several FOX 8 viewers shared screenshots of the message they received from the hospital, saying, “There is a Code Silver/Active Shooter situation on Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital. Take immediate action to protect yourselves and others. ALICE Options: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Evacuate. More info to follow.”

