The snowy system to our west is drying up quickly and the system heading up the east coast is “stealing” the moisture and dynamics. The result is that any snow shower activity during the day should be very light (if at all in some backyards!). But the colder air will be pouring in from the west today.
Light wintry mix with minor, if any accumulation
-
Cigar-shaped interstellar object may have been an alien probe, Harvard paper claims
-
ODOT installs new wrong-way detection system at notorious exit ramp
-
Some on Cleveland’s west side deal with sporadic power outages during sweltering heat
-
I-TEAM: Exposing criminals simply walking out of court
-
Gordon, moving fast, aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
-
-
Forget Fall, ODOT already gearing up for winter
-
Portion of West Boulevard closed due to garage collapse
-
Trick or treat? That skull-shaped asteroid won’t be headed to Earth this Halloween
-
Elyria residents demand action against drivers speeding over twice the limit
-
I-Team: Man shares story of survival, warning after being trapped in car 13 hours
-
-
Happy Dog closing its doors at historic Euclid Tavern location
-
Florence strengthens to Category 4, takes aim at Carolinas
-
Feds send first emergency message test to cell phones