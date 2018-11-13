Light wintry mix with minor, if any accumulation

Posted 6:50 am, November 13, 2018, by and , Updated at 06:56AM, November 13, 2018

The snowy system to our west is drying up quickly and the system heading up the east coast is “stealing” the moisture and dynamics. The result is that any snow shower activity during the day should be very light (if at all in some backyards!). But the colder air will be pouring in from the west today.