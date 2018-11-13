Have you seen these men? Adults caught on camera stealing from Fairless school

NAVARRE, Ohio – Brewster police are investigating a crime at Fairless High School.

Security cameras captured three men inside the school around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police Chief Keith Creter said in a news release the men dropped several musical band instruments and work tools outside through an office window.

Video surveillance showed them entering the school after pulling out two air-conditioning units.

The individuals exited the high school through a rear office window, the release states.

YOu can send an anonymous tip to police at (330)767-6600.