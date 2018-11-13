Fox Recipe Box: Stir-fry Green Beans & Bacon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Want to kick your green beans up a notch this Thanksgiving? Give Lee Ann Miller's latest recipe a try.

The country chef stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning Tuesday to share this delicious recipe ahead of the upcoming holiday.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Stir Fry Green Beans & Bacon

Ingredients:

1lb. bacon, cut up, fried and drained

3 tablespoons bacon drippings

2- 12oz. bags fresh green beans

1 small sweet onion, sliced & cut in half

1-red pepper, sliced

1 heaping Tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

½ teaspoon Farmer’s Dust

2 tablespoons butter

Instructions: