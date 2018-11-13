Fox Recipe Box: Stir-fry Green Beans & Bacon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Want to kick your green beans up a notch this Thanksgiving? Give Lee Ann Miller's latest recipe a try.

The country chef stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning Tuesday to share this delicious recipe ahead of the upcoming holiday.

Stir Fry Green Beans & Bacon

Ingredients:

  • 1lb. bacon, cut up, fried and drained
  • 3 tablespoons bacon drippings
  • 2- 12oz. bags fresh green beans
  • 1 small sweet onion, sliced & cut in half
  • 1-red pepper, sliced
  • 1 heaping Tablespoon minced garlic
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
  • ½ teaspoon Farmer’s Dust
  • 2 tablespoons butter

Instructions:

  1. Cut up and fry bacon over medium heat. Drain and set aside.
  2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the green beans and blanch for 4 minutes.
  3. Drain the green beans and then put in ice-cold water. This stops them from cooking further and keeps them bright green!
  4. Use 3 Tablespoons bacon drippings and sauté onions until tender.
  5. Add drained green beans, red pepper and garlic. Season green beans.
  6. In a small skillet, heat butter until a caramel color and drizzle over plated green beans.
  7. Lastly, top with crispy, fried bacon.
