Fox Recipe Box: Stir-fry Green Beans & Bacon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Want to kick your green beans up a notch this Thanksgiving? Give Lee Ann Miller's latest recipe a try.
The country chef stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning Tuesday to share this delicious recipe ahead of the upcoming holiday.
Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.
Stir Fry Green Beans & Bacon
Ingredients:
- 1lb. bacon, cut up, fried and drained
- 3 tablespoons bacon drippings
- 2- 12oz. bags fresh green beans
- 1 small sweet onion, sliced & cut in half
- 1-red pepper, sliced
- 1 heaping Tablespoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
- ½ teaspoon Farmer’s Dust
- 2 tablespoons butter
Instructions:
- Cut up and fry bacon over medium heat. Drain and set aside.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the green beans and blanch for 4 minutes.
- Drain the green beans and then put in ice-cold water. This stops them from cooking further and keeps them bright green!
- Use 3 Tablespoons bacon drippings and sauté onions until tender.
- Add drained green beans, red pepper and garlic. Season green beans.
- In a small skillet, heat butter until a caramel color and drizzle over plated green beans.
- Lastly, top with crispy, fried bacon.