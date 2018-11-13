WATCH LIVE: Fox 8 I-Team sources say driver fell ill when picking up box, launching hazmat investigation at airport

CLEVELAND – Hazmat is on the scene of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport investigating a suspicious package.

Fox 8 has learned this is near the FedEx facility there.

Sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team a FedEx driver got dizzy when he picked up a box and also felt numbness in his arm.

The box was shipped to Ohio from Indiana.

The FedEx driver has been transported to the hospital.

Airport officials tell Fox 8 Postal Road is closed.

There is no impact to flights.

Very few details have been released. Fox 8 is working to uncover more information. We’ll keep you posted here.

