WATCH LIVE: Fox 8 I-Team sources say driver fell ill when picking up box, launching hazmat investigation at airport

CLEVELAND – Hazmat is on the scene of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport investigating a suspicious package.
Fox 8 has learned this is near the FedEx facility there.
Sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team a FedEx driver got dizzy when he picked up a box and also felt numbness in his arm.
The box was shipped to Ohio from Indiana.
The FedEx driver has been transported to the hospital.
Airport officials tell Fox 8 Postal Road is closed.
There is no impact to flights.
Very few details have been released. Fox 8 is working to uncover more information. We’ll keep you posted here.
