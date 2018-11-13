Euclid police: Man arrested after stabbing 70-year-old man who was doing yard work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- A 70-year-old man was stabbed while he was doing yard work in his front yard.

"He just came up behind me when I was blowing the grass," the victim told a 911 dispatcher last Thursday evening.

Police responded within minutes to the victim's home on 241st Street. A few minutes later, an officer spotted the suspect and after a brief foot pursuit they were able to arrest Dealo Atkinson, 21, on a felonious assault charge.

Detectives said they found the knife believed to be used in the attack on the suspect.

"This was completely random," said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. "The victim did not know the suspect. The suspect said nothing to him; he just stabbed him and then kept walking."

The chief says he is thankful the suspect was arrested before anyone else got hurt.

"The officers and detectives did an amazing job," Meyer said.

Atkinson's bond was set at $250,000. He is due back in court later this week.