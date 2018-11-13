× Elyria police issue Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 61-year-old with dementia

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert on Tuesday for a 61-year-old man.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Peter Mathis was last seen Tuesday at around 9 a.m. when he left his home to go to an appointment in Amherst.

Police say Mathis never made it to the appointment and left his cell phone at home.

Elyria police say Mathis has not been heard from and could not be located by family members. Police say he reportedly suffers from early onset dementia, high blood pressure and has a heart condition.

Mathis is described as 5’6″ tall, and weighing 309 lbs. He was last seen wearing light grey sweatpants and a black jacket.

The vehicle involved is a black 2016 Ford Focus with OH plate number 719XSG.

Call 911 if you see Mathis or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or Elyria police at 440-323-3302.