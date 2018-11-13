Cruiser crash: Police say driver had blood alcohol content 3 times legal limit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALTON HILLS, Ohio -- Cruiser dash cam was rolling as a passing SUV came speeding down Northfield Road early Saturday morning in the village of Walton Hills.

Video shows the SUV lose control while turning right onto Alexander Road and crash into a Walton Hills police cruiser.

With gun drawn, the officer pulls Shauna Hickman, 25, from the driver’s seat and places her under arrest.

A police report states Hickman had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” “her speech was slurred,” and she had “red glassy eyes."

Police say Hickman’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

No one was hurt.

The Walton Hills cruiser was damaged.

Hickman faces charges including OVI, speed, and reckless operation.