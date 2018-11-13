Cleveland airport HAZMAT: Worker fell ill when handling suspicious package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Hazmat is on the scene of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport investigating a suspicious package.

Members of the Cleveland Divisions of Police and Fire along with other law enforcement agencies responded to 5071 Postal Drive around 7 a.m.

Sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team a FedEx driver got dizzy when he picked up a box and also felt numbness in his arm.

The box was shipped to Ohio from Indiana, according to Fox 8 sources.

The FedEx driver has been transported to the hospital.

That worker is being evaluated.

FedEx reported that worker was released from the hospital just before noon.

The contents of the package have not been determined at this time.

Postal workers have been allowed back in the building.

No roads in the area are closed.

There is no impact to flights.