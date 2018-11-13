Chick-fil-A now delivers! And it’s giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches

Chick-fil-A is now offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide.

And to celebrate its new partnership with DoorDash delivery service, Chick-fil-A is also giving away up to 200,000 free chicken sandwiches through Nov. 20.

According to a release from Chick-fil-A, the giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

Restaurants will delivery anything on the restaurant’s menu to customers’ doors via DoorDash. The deliveries will be made to customers within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants.

