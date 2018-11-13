Celebrated by her city: Cleveland.com reporter remembered

Nikki Delamotte (courtesy: Cleveland Scene Magazine)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police in Perrysburg Township are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in a mobile home park near Toledo.

Sgt. David Molter Jr with Perrysburg Township Police confirm the two people found dead on Monday morning are Nicole Delamotte-Ullman, 30, and Robert J. Delamotte, 67. He also confirmed the two are niece and uncle.

It seems Nikki Delamotte made a lasting impact on everyone she met.

The last thing Nikki posted was a tribute to her grandma and other veterans.

