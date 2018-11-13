× Celebrated by her city: Cleveland.com reporter remembered

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police in Perrysburg Township are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in a mobile home park near Toledo.

Sgt. David Molter Jr with Perrysburg Township Police confirm the two people found dead on Monday morning are Nicole Delamotte-Ullman, 30, and Robert J. Delamotte, 67. He also confirmed the two are niece and uncle.

It seems Nikki Delamotte made a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Connie and I are heartbroken to learn the news of Nikki’s death. Cleveland will miss her voice and her work to shine a light on what makes our city so special. -SB https://t.co/G8nWtwhkXI — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) November 13, 2018

@nikkidelamotte was/is a way for good,& a way for change. Never ever angry,snarky, always bringing the best out even when the story was hard. Her msgs/dm’s/rt&likes were an extension of her love&her light. It’s winter now, she touched all of us, knowingly or not. We are less. — joecimperman (@joecimperman) November 12, 2018

I am heartbroken to hear the news about @nikkidelamotte. I was privileged to edit her work for @ClevelandMag during her time as a freelancer. She was a talented journalist who approached every story with enthusiasm and care. It is a huge loss to our community. — Steve Gleydura (@CLE_Steve) November 12, 2018

Journalism tends to attract cranky people, or make them that way. But @nikkidelamotte was a rare exception. I’ve never known another who seemed so unapologetically committed to using writing to prove that people are basically good. This is tragic. — Frank W. Lewis (@IAmTheJRSYDVL) November 12, 2018

I’m going to miss my friend and colleague @nikkidelamotte. She had the biggest heart and the most genuine spirit. She had hundreds of friends, but always made you feel like she was your best friend. Cleveland has lost one of its best writers and an even better person. pic.twitter.com/pZ6QUMYWgd — joey morona (@joeyjoe) November 12, 2018

Nikki Delamotte epitomized smart, community-focused, fair journalism. She had her finger on the pulse and reported widely and enthusiastically on our area’s arts and culture.She uncovered so many hidden gems and highlighted countless unsung heros.A profound and devastating loss. — mahalls 20 lanes (@Mahalls20Lanes) November 12, 2018

Nikki Delamotte was a true, earnest champion for the people and the local businesses of Cleveland at a complicated moment in the city's history. She brought a new era of Cleveland to life on the page with a style all her own. Her talents lifted us up. Heartbreaking… — Eric Sandy (@ericsandy) November 12, 2018

.@nikkidelamotte wasn't just an incredible and thoughtful journalist, she was a passionate and responsible community member too. Through her work, she invested in things she believed in to make the world a better place. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/Dzi3aZIRYQ — Mallory McMaster (@MalloryInPink) November 12, 2018

The last thing Nikki posted was a tribute to her grandma and other veterans.

My grandma, looking over her old Army photo on her 98th birthday #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/8Bo8SgETxh — nikki delamotte (@nikkidelamotte) November 11, 2018

