FAIRLAWN, Ohio — A Barberton man who admitted to setting a fire at a historic home in Summit County earlier this year will be sentenced today.

Donavin Gowin, 18, pleaded guilty to arson at the Firestone Mansion back in January. It took several area fire departments to control the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Three juveniles were also charged with criminal trespassing in the case, but Fairlawn police said they were not involved with setting the fire.

