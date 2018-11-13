Ashland man indicted on 8 charges in Amish buggy crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio - An Ashland County grand jury has indicted a 48-year-old man on charges in connection with a buggy crash that sent seven members of an Amish family to the hospital.

Patrick A. Muscaro, 47, of West Salem, has been indicted on eight criminal charges, including five counts of vehicular assault.

Muscaro has been in the Ashland County jail since the crash on October 14.

According to police, Muscaro was driving east on U.S. 224 behind the buggy and struck it, ejecting a couple and their children.

The horse was also injured and died.

Watch the videos for previous coverage on this story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video