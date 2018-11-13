× A passion for Cleveland: Reporter killed authored book on city’s must-sees

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police in Perrysburg Township are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in a mobile home park near Toledo.

Sgt. David Molter Jr with Perrysburg Township Police confirm the two people found dead on Monday morning are Nicole Delamotte-Ullman, 30, and Robert J. Delamotte, 67. He also confirmed the two are niece and uncle.

At just 30-years-old, Nikki left a mark on Cleveland. She made a career of celebrating the city and what it has to offer.

In addition to her work with Cleveland.com, Cleveland Scene and the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University, Nikki wrote a book titled, “100 things to do in Cleveland before you die.”

Here’s how it is described from the inside flap:

“Cleveland is a city on the rise. As a melting pot of arts and culture, a foodie paradise, and home to lush green space along Lake Erie, the world is catching on to what we’ve always known. Consider 100 Things to Do in Cleveland Before You Die your insider’s guide to the city everybody is talking about.Whether you’re here to visit or a longtime resident, you’ll have Cleveland’s hidden gems at your fingertips. Discover under-the-radar hotspots and new ways to experience our landmarksfrom touring the gritty industrial Flats to attending plays at one of the largest, most dazzling theater districts in the country. This is your ticket to exploring festivals, museums, restaurants, art galleries, and more just like a local. Get ready to view the city like you’ve never seen it before. 100 Things to Do in Cleveland Before You Die is a fun-for-the-whole-family look at the heart of the rock and roll capital from the rich in history to the delightfully quirky.”

Some reviews from Clevelanders say the book revealed new finds that got them out of their comfort zone.

“This was just a person who wanted to see this city succeed and she did what she had to do to do that,” recalled Dylan Glover, GM and talent buyer for Mahall’s 20 Lanes, a music venue and bowling alley in Lakewood.

Chris Quinn, President and Editor of Advance Ohio/Cleveland.com, released a statement, which reads in part: statement:

“More than anything, she was kind, in an age when we need kindness. She never failed to leave an impression. Our hearts ache tonight at the loss of our dear friend and colleague.”

