Tributes pour in for Cleveland.com reporter who was found shot to death

CLEVELAND – Tributes are pouring in to honor a Cleveland reporter found murdered near Toledo.

Cleveland.com reports their culture reporter, 30-year-old Nikki Delamotte, was found shot to death at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park in Perrysburg Township.

The online publication says her body was found along with her uncle’s.

Police tell FOX 8, a man and woman were found dead around 9:00 a.m. Monday, but gave few additional details.

Nikki worked for Cleveland.com for the past two years and before that was a dining reporter for Cleveland Scene Magazine.

Both publications describe her as dedicated to her profession and her community.

We are devastated to learn that a woman killed in Wood County has been identified as @clevelanddotcom reporter Nikki Delamotte. The Plain Dealer is united in grief with our sister newsroom at @clevelanddotcom , and with all of Delamotte's loved ones. https://t.co/Mi7SJlbfst — The Plain Dealer (@ThePlainDealer) November 12, 2018

It’s with heavy hearts we report the tragic death of Nikki Delamotte, a popular culture reporter with @clevelanddotcom. Nikki was found shot dead in a suspected homicide Monday in Wood County. She was 30. Photo courtesy of Jacqueline Bon. pic.twitter.com/VOAEqXSLRJ — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 12, 2018

Our thoughts are with Nikki’s family, coworkers and fans across the city + beyond. We will miss her kind spirit and knack for storytelling. https://t.co/06G7K3Qlk3 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 13, 2018

Perrysburg Township police day the deaths remain under investigation.