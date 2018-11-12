Tributes pour in for Cleveland.com reporter who was found shot to death
CLEVELAND – Tributes are pouring in to honor a Cleveland reporter found murdered near Toledo.
Cleveland.com reports their culture reporter, 30-year-old Nikki Delamotte, was found shot to death at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park in Perrysburg Township.
The online publication says her body was found along with her uncle’s.
Police tell FOX 8, a man and woman were found dead around 9:00 a.m. Monday, but gave few additional details.
Nikki worked for Cleveland.com for the past two years and before that was a dining reporter for Cleveland Scene Magazine.
Both publications describe her as dedicated to her profession and her community.
Perrysburg Township police day the deaths remain under investigation.
