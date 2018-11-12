× Tall Ships Festival returns to Cleveland for first time in years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been a group effort to bring the 2019 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival to the city’s waterfront this summer.

Monday, Mayor Frank Jackson made the announcement, in collaboration with Cuyahoga County, Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), andd Destination Cleveland.

The festival will bring 10 ships to the city’s port, July 11-14.

Those ships will stop in Cleveland and several other city ports during a race across the Great Lakes.

The event will feature waterfront events and showcase the history of the maritime industry in Cleveland.

People will also be able to board the ships and participate in sail aways, and go out into Lake Erie.

The festival was last in Cleveland in 2013.

The ships will be stored north of First Energy Stadium.