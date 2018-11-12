Shooting in Maple Heights neighborhood injures 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - Police are investigating a shooting in Maple Heights that left shell casings all over a driveway and injured a teen and a 20-year-old.

Maple Heights police had crime tape around a large area in the 21300 block of Clare Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbors told Fox 8 they heard over 30 shots fired from different types of guns.

Police say they received several calls to 911 about the gunshots.

Police found two people who had been shot, a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Both were taken to Metro Hospital for treatment.

They are expected to be okay.

Fox 8 crews saw police officers combing homes nearby for bullet holes and yards for more shell casings.

At least one car on the street had bullet holes.

Maple Heights police are investigating.

Stay with Fox 8 news for more as this story develops.