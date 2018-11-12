Shooting in Maple Heights neighborhood injures 1

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - Police are investigating a shooting in Maple Heights that left shell casings all over a driveway.
Maple Heights police had crime tape around a large area in the 21300 block of Clare Avenue.
Police say the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
Neighbors told Fox 8 they heard over 30 shots fired from different types of guns.
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.
Fox 8 crews saw police officers combing homes nearby for bullet holes and yards for more shell casings.
At least one car on the street had bullet holes.
Stay with Fox 8 news for more as this story develops.
41.419159 -81.530450