Shooting in Maple Heights neighborhood injures 1

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - Police are investigating a shooting in Maple Heights that left shell casings all over a driveway.

Maple Heights police had crime tape around a large area in the 21300 block of Clare Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbors told Fox 8 they heard over 30 shots fired from different types of guns.

One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Fox 8 crews saw police officers combing homes nearby for bullet holes and yards for more shell casings.

At least one car on the street had bullet holes.

