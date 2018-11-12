Rittman police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

RITTMAN, Ohio — Rittman police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Mikayla Van Kirk was reported missing on November 11.

Mikayla is 5’4″ tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say she left a suicide note when she ran away; they say she may be in the company of her 19-year-old boyfriend who is from Rittman.

Police say Mikayla does not have her cell phone with her.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts, is asked to please contact the

Rittman Police Department 330-925-8040.