New video just released shows hit-and-run involving 2 women and an infant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- New details on the hit-and-run accident that injured women and a 6-month-old baby.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of W. 104th Street near Madison in Cleveland Saturday night.

Neighbor's surveillance video shows the moment a car veered into a driveway, striking the three victims.

According to family members, Lisa Bell was babysitting her infant grandson and carried him outside to show him off to some friends.

They were standing in the driveway when a speeding.

Lisa was critically injured and will need surgery to rebuild her jaw according to her life-partner, William Skerkovich.

"I thought she was dead for sure, she has a laceration so bad on her chin, bleeding in the ear, she's rough, everything on her is bruised," Skerkovich told FOX 8.

Miraculously the baby was only slightly injured. The family FOX 8 he has a few bumps and scrapes and was released from the hospital Sunday.

A third person who was injured in the hit-skip, Vanessa Fleming, has a number of broken bones but she's up and walking.

"I thought my worst nightmare came true last night, I thought my mom was gone," Vanessa's daughter Alexa Paul said.

Cleveland police found the car parked a few blocks away. The driver of the car was questioned. According to the police report, the woman said she was test driving the vehicle after it had work done and the power steering or something failed, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

At this time, no charges have been filed. The case has been forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

**Continuing coverage here**