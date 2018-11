Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Chavonte Wright, 24, was last seen leaving her home on E. 141st Street between Harvard and Miles in Cleveland on November 3.

She was wearing light colored jeans, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.

If you've seen Chavonte or know anything that can help police, call Cleveland PD at (216)621-1234.

