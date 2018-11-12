Memorial service for deacon, wife killed inside North Royalton home

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Family and friends gathered Monday night for a memorial service to remember the lives of a couple who was murdered inside their home in North Royalton.

A memorial for Dennis and Helen Lucak, who were each 72 years old, was held at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church in Broadview Heights.

The church says Dennis was a deacon at the church for nearly 20 years.

Police said Dennis and Helen died of multiple gunshot wounds inside their Harbour Light Drive home Saturday night.

Monday afternoon, the couple’s 44-year-old son, Michael, was taken into custody as a person of interest in their deaths.

No charges have yet been filed.

Family members say Dennis and Helen also leave behind a daughter.

In an email to church members late Sunday, Father John Memorich wrote of the homicides, “obviously this is shocking, and most distressing news, and we ask all of you to pray for their souls and for the peace of their family.”

