Man takes dying dog on cross-country road trip

ATTLEBORO, Massachusetts – Anyone who has had a pet knows they can change your life.

Mayor Paul Heroux of Attleboro, Massachusetts has had his dog, Mura, since she was just 8 weeks old.

She’s 10-years-old now.

In September Mura was diagnosed with an aggressive terminal blood cancer.

Mura was given just months to live.

Paul took her on a trip to Vancouver Island, Canada to meet her breeder, but the two didn’t stop there.

Each day, Heroux published a series of pictures and Facebook posts. The two-week ride started on Oct. 28 with the first stop at Niagara Falls, New York.

From there they went to Michigan, Chicago, Wisconsin and all the way to California.

The two just got home November 10.