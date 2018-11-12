Kourageous Keith, 12, passes away after battle with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOW, Ohio -- A 12-year-old Stow boy, who bravely battled cancer, passed away on Monday, his family said.

Keith Burkett, nicknamed Kourageous Keith, was in hospice care at home, battling undifferentiated soft tissue sarcoma -- a rare form of childhood cancer.

Keith's mother, Taylore Woodard, wrote on the Kourageous Keith Facebook page, "Today at 12:57pm keith earned his angel wings and it's now in heaven in peace to be with god. Mommy misses you so much already baby boy! You will always be with mommy! I don't know how mommy is going to live without you! A piece of me will forever be gone. I promise you baby I'll do my best! We love you so much baby!! RIP MY KEIFY!"

Last week, Taylore made her son's dying wish come true: Keith was able to escort his mom down the aisle at her wedding. "He said, 'Well, momma, I would like to walk you down the aisle before I die,' and then I was like, you know what, we're making it happen," she told FOX 8 News.

