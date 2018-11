Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All this week, we are Flippin' It and Kickin' It. Kenny Crumpton is taking his talents to the evening shows. That mean's Stefani, Wayne, Kristi, and Todd are filling in for Kenny in the mornings.

Fox 8 anchor Stefani Schaefer spent Monday morning inside the ArcelorMittal Steel Mill.

She got an up close look at how the 1900 employees of the plant produce steel that is shipped all over North America.

