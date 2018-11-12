Guy Fieri serves up surprise dinners to law enforcement, firefighters battling California wildfires
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement officials and firefighters in California have been working tirelessly to put out wildfires in parts of the state, and on Sunday, they got a much-deserved surprise.
According to social media posts from the Butte County sheriff and also from the Auburn Police Department, celebrity chef Guy Fieri made a surprise visit at a law enforcement staging area on Sunday to serve dinner to everyone. “Thank you so much for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.
Auburn police tweeted, “Guy is cooking pulled pork dinner for everyone this evening. He had also thanked everyone that is helping out for their hard work! Thank you Guy for your time, support and great food!”
California wildfires have claimed the lives of at least 31 people and more than 200 remain unaccounted for, officials have said.
