Guy Fieri serves up surprise dinners to law enforcement, firefighters battling California wildfires

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement officials and firefighters in California have been working tirelessly to put out wildfires in parts of the state, and on Sunday, they got a much-deserved surprise.

According to social media posts from the Butte County sheriff and also from the Auburn Police Department, celebrity chef Guy Fieri made a surprise visit at a law enforcement staging area on Sunday to serve dinner to everyone. “Thank you so much for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire pic.twitter.com/ZnhNxOa81n — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 12, 2018

Auburn police tweeted, “Guy is cooking pulled pork dinner for everyone this evening. He had also thanked everyone that is helping out for their hard work! Thank you Guy for your time, support and great food!”

Guy Fieri is in this photo with Officer Joe Almeida up in Butte County #CampFire Guy is cooking pulled pork dinner for everyone this evening. He had also thanked everyone that is helping out for their hard work! Thank you Guy for your time, support and great food! #ButteCounty pic.twitter.com/tL9CekUtUP — Auburn Police Dept (@AuburnPoliceCA) November 12, 2018

Big thanks to our team at @camp_chef The gear is awesome help cookin for folks at the #CampFire pic.twitter.com/EFJ3l6S1V4 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 11, 2018

California wildfires have claimed the lives of at least 31 people and more than 200 remain unaccounted for, officials have said.

