Fox 8 Recipe Box: Maple Thyme Turkey & Apple Crisp Stuffed Apples

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t have to be a feast for all of your family and friends.
Brandt Evans, chef and owner of Pura Vida by Brandt Evans and Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern, shared a couple of recipes that are perfect for smaller gatherings.
Pura Vida will be hosting a Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 20th at 6p.m. Cost is $35 per person. For more information, click here.
Maple Thyme Roasted Turkey
Ingredients:
- 1 Turkey breast, boneless and skin-on
- 1 cup Ohio maple syrup
- ½ cup yellow mustard
- 1 bunch fresh thyme
- 2 Tbsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. black pepper
Method:
- Place foil over half sheet pan or casserole dish
- Place thawed turkey on foil and salt and pepper whole turkey breast
- Cover turkey breast with maple syrup and mustard (Spread evenly)
- Place fresh thyme evenly over and under turkey breast
- Place turkey breast in preheated oven at 350-degrees for 45-60 minutes or until the turkey reaches 165-degrees (internal temperature)
- Let turkey breast “rest” outside the oven for 20 minutes
- Slice and serve
Apple Crisp Stuffed Apples
Ingredients:
- 5 large apples “Granny Smith or Honey Crisp”
- 2 tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- 1/8 nutmeg
- 1/8 salt
Topping
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup All purpose flour
- 1/4 cup oats
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. baking powder
- 1/8 salt
- 3 tbsp. unsalted cold butter cubed
Method:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a small baking sheet or 8×8-inch pan with parchment paper, foil or a baking mat; set aside.
- Cut off the tops of 4 apples. Using a knife, core the apples, creating a bowl. Using a spoon, dig out the inside. Peel and cut remaining apple into ¼-inch to ½-inch chunks.
- In a medium bowl, combine the apple chunks, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Mix until combined. Spoon the filling into the apples.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Cut in the cold butter using a pastry blender until small clumps form (pea size). Sprinkle the streusel over top.
- Place the apples onto the baking sheet or into the prepared pan. Place in the oven to bake for 30-40 minutes or until the crust is browned and the filling is bubbly (you may have to tent the tops with foil half way through to prevent from over-browning). Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving. Top with vanilla ice cream and caramel, if desired.