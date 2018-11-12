Fox 8 Recipe Box: Maple Thyme Turkey & Apple Crisp Stuffed Apples

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t have to be a feast for all of your family and friends.

Brandt Evans, chef and owner of Pura Vida by Brandt Evans and Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern, shared a couple of recipes that are perfect for smaller gatherings.

Maple Thyme Roasted Turkey 

Ingredients:

  • 1 Turkey breast, boneless and skin-on
  • 1 cup Ohio maple syrup
  • ½ cup yellow mustard
  • 1 bunch fresh thyme
  • 2 Tbsp. salt
  • 2 Tbsp. black pepper

Method:

  1. Place foil over half sheet pan or casserole dish
  2. Place thawed turkey on foil and salt and pepper whole turkey breast
  3. Cover turkey breast with maple syrup and mustard (Spread evenly)
  4. Place fresh thyme evenly over and under turkey breast
  5. Place turkey breast in preheated oven at 350-degrees for 45-60 minutes or until the turkey reaches 165-degrees (internal temperature)
  6. Let turkey breast “rest” outside the oven for 20 minutes
  7. Slice and serve

Apple Crisp Stuffed Apples

Ingredients:

  • 5 large apples “Granny Smith or Honey Crisp”
  • 2 tbsp. granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tsp. lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/8 nutmeg
  • 1/8 salt

Topping

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup All purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup oats
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp. baking powder
  • 1/8 salt
  • 3 tbsp. unsalted cold butter cubed

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a small baking sheet or 8×8-inch pan with parchment paper, foil or a baking mat; set aside.
  2. Cut off the tops of 4 apples. Using a knife, core the apples, creating a bowl. Using a spoon, dig out the inside. Peel and cut remaining apple into ¼-inch to ½-inch chunks.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine the apple chunks, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Mix until combined. Spoon the filling into the apples.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Cut in the cold butter using a pastry blender until small clumps form (pea size). Sprinkle the streusel over top.
  5. Place the apples onto the baking sheet or into the prepared pan. Place in the oven to bake for 30-40 minutes or until the crust is browned and the filling is bubbly (you may have to tent the tops with foil half way through to prevent from over-browning). Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving. Top with vanilla ice cream and caramel, if desired.
