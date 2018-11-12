Fox 8 Recipe Box: Maple Thyme Turkey & Apple Crisp Stuffed Apples

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t have to be a feast for all of your family and friends.

Brandt Evans, chef and owner of Pura Vida by Brandt Evans and Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern, shared a couple of recipes that are perfect for smaller gatherings.

Pura Vida will be hosting a Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 20th at 6p.m. Cost is $35 per person. For more information, click here.

Maple Thyme Roasted Turkey

Ingredients:

1 Turkey breast, boneless and skin-on

1 cup Ohio maple syrup

½ cup yellow mustard

1 bunch fresh thyme

2 Tbsp. salt

2 Tbsp. black pepper

Method:

Place foil over half sheet pan or casserole dish Place thawed turkey on foil and salt and pepper whole turkey breast Cover turkey breast with maple syrup and mustard (Spread evenly) Place fresh thyme evenly over and under turkey breast Place turkey breast in preheated oven at 350-degrees for 45-60 minutes or until the turkey reaches 165-degrees (internal temperature) Let turkey breast “rest” outside the oven for 20 minutes Slice and serve

Apple Crisp Stuffed Apples

Ingredients:

5 large apples “Granny Smith or Honey Crisp”

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

1 tsp. cornstarch

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. cinnamon

1/8 nutmeg

1/8 salt

Topping

Ingredients:

¼ cup All purpose flour

1/4 cup oats

1/4 cup brown sugar

½ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. baking powder

1/8 salt

3 tbsp. unsalted cold butter cubed

Method: