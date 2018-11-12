Chicago police ‘recruits’ new ‘pawfficer’ – Gizmo the police cat

Chicago, Il. — Chicago police have a new officer, and he’s already making a pawsitive impact.

Meet Gizmo, the new “pawfficer” of the Chicago Police Department 14th District. The 8-year-old cat comes from a police family, and is now a part of the department’s community outreach program, WQAD reports.

It all started with a K-9 unit visit at an elementary school. One student asked why there were no police cats.

After that, the department tweeted if they got 500 retweets, they would start a “meownted unit.”

Welcome the 1st ever recruit in the CPD Meownted Unit, Pawfficer Gizmo. Gizmo, 8 years old, hails from a Police family. Gizmo’s mom is P.O. Ibarra and sister is K9 Rozi. Gizmo is Chicago tough with a soft side. He looks forward to making a pawsitive impact in the community

🚔 🐈 pic.twitter.com/h03uHLbeWv — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) October 16, 2018

The tweet got over 700 retweets, and Gizmo was recruited to the force.

However, Gizmo isn’t the first ever police cat. Earlier this year, Troy Michigan recruited “Pawfficer Donut,” a gray cat that had a special swearing in ceremony. Donut is used for moral support and cuddles.