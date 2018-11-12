Bitcoin accepted: Great Lakes Science Center makes landmark move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Paper, plastic and crypto too.

The Great Lakes Science Center will accept bitcoin starting November 13.

That's according to crainscleveland.com.

The move comes ahead of the Blockland Solutions Conference.

The conference is coming to Cleveland December 1-4 at the Huntington Convention Center.

It is the first time Cleveland is hosting Blockland.

Blockland solutions explores strategies in blockchain solutions, which is a digital ledger for bitcoin and other cryptocurrency.

The technology can be used for hosting government records to keeping track of patient records and a variety of other areas.

Establishing blockchain in Cleveland would be a key move in making the city a leader in technology.

The Great Lakes Science Center is only the third museum in America to accept bitcoin, according to SpendBitcoins.com.