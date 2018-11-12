A young mother with ties to Cleveland escapes devastating California wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - A 21-year-old college student and mother of a toddler, who has family in North Ridgeville, told Fox 8 Monday, about the terrifying hours she spent trying to flee California's campfire.

Paige Jannett said there were several times Thursday she feared she and her son were going to die.

"It was gridlock. Everyone was trying to get out," Jannett said. "There was a wall of fire on one side and it was jumping. I was literally stuck. There were cars in front of me, behind me and a car about to burn. It was heartbreaking."

She said she even turned to her son, who was in a car seat in the back, and told him she loved him.

"I felt awful because I thought I couldn't get him out," Jannett recalled.

She said she called and texted family members, including her mother Sarah Anderson, thinking it may be the last time she would ever get to talk to them.

Her uncle, John Staunton, of North Ridgeville, said family members waited hours to find out if she was ok.

"Roads were getting blocked and everyone was trying to get out," Staunton said.

Jannett said another uncle in California is a firefighter and he helped her find the best way out.

"It took me five hours," Jannett said.

She is now staying with friends. She says she no longer has a home, clothes, or furniture.

"Everything is gone," Jannett said. "I don't have a bed, Ryker doesn't have a crib. Our town is destroyed, there is nothing to go back to."

Friends have started this go fund me account to help her rebuild her life.

**More on the California wildfires here**